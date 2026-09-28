Overland Park City Council to vote on incentives for Black & Veatch's $1.3B redevelopment

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Global engineering company Black & Veatch plans to transform its headquarters near West 115th Street and Lamar Avenue in Overland Park into a community district featuring apartments, retail, a daycare and more.

Overland Park residents near the proposed Black & Veatch redevelopment site have mixed feelings about the project as the city council prepares to vote on financing incentives Monday night.

Overland Park city council to vote on incentives for Black & Veatch's $1.3 billion redevelopment

The city council will vote on two incentives tied to the approximately $1.3 billion project — tax increment financing (TIF) and the creation of a community improvement district (CID). The incentives would pledge future sales tax and property tax money generated at the development to help pay for the project. A TIF district was approved for the project last year.

According to online council documents, the city could contribute up to about $250 million through the TIF. The CID would set a sales tax at an initial rate of 1.5%, effective July 1, 2034, increasing to 2% on July 1, 2049. Approximately $11.6 million of the CID sales tax would reimburse the costs to construct Black & Veatch's new office headquarters.

Overland Park Councilman Drew Mitrisin previously confirmed to KSHB 41 in 2025 that Black & Veatch only receives the incentives if the company delivers on its promises.

KSHB Drew Mitrisin

"It protects taxpayers. It's not all money upfront," Mitrisin said.

Neighbors near the project expressed both optimism and concern about what the development could mean for the area.

"This area's already very busy, there's a lot of traffic already," said Overland Park resident Songy Kim. "Is this gonna make everyone's taxes go up? That would be the main concern I'd have."

Chris Morrison / KSHB

Overland Park resident Yelena Blond sees potential in the project.

"Good development is gonna bring good people to the area," Blond said. "If they can use this money (incentives) for new development, it's a great idea."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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