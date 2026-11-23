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The KC Current scored their first-ever NWSL title Saturday night in a match against the Washington Spirit with a 2-1 victory in Washington.

To celebrate, the team will host a championship march Tuesday morning along the Berkeley Riverfront, ending with a rally at CPKC Stadium. KSHB and KMCI are the official broadcast partners. The march starts at 11 a.m. at Berkeley Riverfront Park and ends at CPKC Stadium for a rally and concert.

Kansas City Current

For fans across the city, it's a landmark moment.

"This is such a big moment for the city, for the Current, for women's sports in general," KC Current fan Jasmyn Franks said.

WATCH: Kansas City plans championship march, rally to celebrate KC Current

'Something historic;' Kansas City plans championship march, rally to celebrate KC Current

Kansas City Sports Commission president and CEO Kathy Nelson is calling for Teal Tuesday, inviting everyone to wear teal and join the march.

"This isn't a day to watch from your office window. It's a day to be part of something historic," Nelson said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas encouraged fans to bundle up for the celebration.

"Do come dressed for a cold morning, a cold day, but we will heat things up with our celebration, with our cheers and with our community all around us," Lucas said.

Chris Morrison / KSHB

The Kansas City Police Department said there will be significant local and federal law enforcement, both seen and unseen.

"Our security planning involves a layered approach with crowd safety measures, traffic management and the resources necessary to respond to the needs of the public," KCPD Deputy Chief Joseph Mabin said.

The department also said it's looking back on what worked well during the World Cup.

"We've taken those lessons and we're going to apply them here," Mabin said.

The Streetcar is adding service for Tuesday.

"We're going to be running boosted service all day long to get fans to all of the activities that are planned and programmed over the course of the day," Kansas City Streetcar Authority executive director Tom Gerend said. "We have no service suspensions planned on the mainline. We plan to run and operate service to the riverfront station all day long, starting at 5:00 in the morning."

The mayor may also be trying to influence schools — just a little.

"I sent a note but that does not control what any school district does, by the way," Lucas said.

For Nelson, the march represents something bigger for the city.

"This is our chance to show the world how Kansas City shows up, not only for sports, but specifically for women's sports," Nelson said. "Every young athlete who sees this crowd tomorrow will know that the city believes in them."

The celebration comes as FIFA announced Monday that the World Cup is once again returning to the United States, this time hosting the 2031 Women's World Cup along with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. The widely anticipated move allows the next part of planning for the event — the selection of host cities. Kansas City is one of many cities in the U.S. in the running.

"For those who will be doing some of the pitching for the 2031 World Cup, we've written the Kansas City story, the Current have written the Kansas City story," Mayor Lucas said.

Fans who want to attend Tuesday's march can follow a map for the route along the Berkeley Riverfront. The celebration will continue inside CPKC Stadium with a rally, and those who want to be part of it will need to reserve a free ticket.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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