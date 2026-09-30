Parents still waiting for answers 2 days after gun found at Leavenworth High School

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Parents and students are raising questions after a student brought a gun to Leavenworth High School on Monday.

Students told the school resource officer that a student had brought a gun to school.

The SRO detained the student and found a gun in his book bag. The district consulted with law enforcement and determined a lockdown was not necessary.

Leavenworth High School parents say they're still waiting for answers two days after gun was found

Several parents expressed concern about the incident and the safety of their children.

Dani Bradbury said she knew about a potential threat early Monday morning, but when she called the school, her concerns were dismissed.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Dani Bradbury, Leavenworth HS parent

"I called up to the school. They kind of blew it off like it was nothing. She was like, 'Oh everything's fine, there's no need for you to come pick her up,'" Bradbury said.

Bradbury said the communication problems continued into Tuesday, when she began receiving word of another possible threat at the school — not from the district, but from people in the community.

"8 in the morning, I'm starting to get messages from my daughter telling me that there's another threat possible — something going on at third lunch," Bradbury said. "We hadn't been notified as parents. I'm getting phone calls from people who don't even have kids at that school telling me something's going on at that school.”

Bradbury said the lack of communication from the district has eroded her trust in the school's ability to keep students safe.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 Leavenworth High School on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

"The communication's horrible. They've not let us know anything. We get random messages after the fact," Bradbury said. "The school is not doing anything to give these kids a sense of security or a sense of structure, and they sure as heck aren't giving the parents any either.”

Other parents echoed those frustrations.

"We really need to wake up and fix some things. You know, we need metal detectors, we need many things within our schools to help them," Kayla Martin said on Tuesday.

Bradbury also raised concerns about how the incidents are affecting students' ability to focus.

"The kids aren't able to pay attention, they can't focus on their schoolwork," Bradbury said. "As a parent, I'm scared. I don't want to send my kid back there when they're not showing me that they're doing anything to fix this.”

Parents also raised concerns about Kansas' statewide cellphone ban, which prohibits phones, smart watches and wireless headphones in schools. The ban raises questions about how parents can reach their children in an emergency.

"We understand it's a Kansas law to not have phones, but we also understand in emergency situations, our child still needs to get a hold of us," Bradbury said.

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan asked questions about the law back in March. One of the bill's sponsors said he consulted law enforcement over concerns about emergency situations. He said law enforcement supports the decision, and that if parents flock to the school, it could block emergency personnel.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly focused on cellphones distracting students in class.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Gov. Laura Kelly in March 2026 on cell phone ban in KS schools.

"Now, our kids will be able to focus on what their teacher is doing at the front of the class," Kelly said.

Bradbury said she feels the school has failed both students and parents.

"I don't trust that they're gonna let us know if an emergency really does happen. They were telling everyone on Monday it was a rumor," Bradbury said. "Search the bathroom, search the lockers, search everything. Whether it's a rumor or not, it needs to be checked out, especially the way the world is today. Like there is too much gun violence, way too much, and there's no reason for a child to be walking around carrying a gun in the first place. But the fact that they bring it to school, and the school is just, 'It's a rumor.' Nonchalant about it, like that's heartbreaking.”

KSHB 41 News contacted the school district Tuesday and Wednesday, but it has yet to provide answers to questions beyond its initial statement.

Parents are still searching for answers and peace of mind.

"Having the thought that my daughter's not safe at school, while I'm not physically there to protect her, is the worst feeling a parent could have," Bradbury said. "I just want my daughter to be in a safe environment, and she doesn't have that now, not at that school.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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