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A severe hailstorm caused significant damage to buildings and vehicles in Paola on Wednesday night, leaving residents and business owners cleaning up shattered glass.

Paola business owners, residents clean up shattered glass, assess damage after severe hailstorm

Fire Lake Soapery sustained some of the most significant damage. Owner and maker Laura Rozell was inside working when the storm hit.

"It started out kind of like oh, and then OH!" Rozell said. "We just heard shattering, and it sounded like glass breaking."

Chris Morrison Laura Rozell, Owner & maker at Fire Lake soapery

The aftermath left shattered windows, a damaged awning and totaled cars. Glass from lofts above Fire Lake Soapery shattered, too.

"Pretty much all the cars that were out front had significant hail damage, broken windows, glass everywhere," Rozell said. "It has impacted us because we spend a lot of time cleaning up."

Chris Morrison Damage car at Sundance apartments

Just a few minutes up the road, the Sundance apartment complex took a beating. The building's panels sustained damage, windows were boarded up and at least one car had its back window blown out. Crews were on site Thursday assessing the damage.

The storm appeared to hit at an angle, striking both the soapery and the apartment building on their south-facing sides. Many other buildings, including others in the apartment complex, received minimal, if any, damage.

Chris Morrison Laura Rozell, Owner & maker Fire Lake soapery

Back at Fire Lake Soapery, Rozell is preparing for a clean slate.

"Insurance has been called, and I don’t really know what the damages are," she said. "But we’re all alive, and I haven’t heard of anyone being injured from it. So there’s not a price tag you can put on that."

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