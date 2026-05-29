'Project Catalyst' data center developer in Osawatomie offers update, touting economic opportunity

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Ryan has reported on this project since the beginning and has shared your voice about the project more than anyone. He's dedicated to ensure you are being heard. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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In a Friday morning press release, Alcove Development, the project lead for a data center in Osawatomie, Kansas, announced new details about a $1 billion data center campus on 283 acres of land, larger than the originally proposed site. It's the first time the developer has publicly made statements regarding the project.

RELATED | Small Kansas towns pushing back against data centers, a growing trend nationwide

Hundreds poured out to the city council meeting on Thursday night to voice their opposition against the project.

KSHB 41 KSHB 41 obtained preliminary renderings of a potential 600,000 square foot, $1 billion data center project in rural Osawatomie, Kansas.

"We are thrilled to be moving this project forward in partnership with the City of Osawatomie," said GW Weld, principal at Alcove Development, in a statement. "Project Catalyst has the potential to reshape the economic future of this community for generations to come. We’re not just building a facility here — we're investing in the future of Osawatomie. We are committed to doing this right, as responsible partners, good neighbors, and long-term stewards of this community."

RELATED | Rural Miami County, Kansas, residents respond to $1 billion data center proposal

The press release states that the city of Osawatomie is expected to receive annual revenues of $30 million or more, including property tax, franchise fees, and other local revenues. It's stated that these funds will flow directly into maintained roads, public safety, parks, and other elements pertaining to quality of life.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Osawatomie, Kansas

The county is also expected to benefit by over $10 million, according to the press release.

Additionally, USD 367, the Osawatomie School District, should expect over $10 million in annual property tax revenue, the press release states.

These benefits have been stated publicly by the city through KSHB 41's reporting that the area would benefit from the development.

Will Shaw/KSHB People across rural Kansas are pushing back against data center projects, proposing moratoriums, which is becoming a national trend.

Neighbors in the area aren't convinced there's any benefit to a data center in their community.

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"If they want to build something else out here besides a data center and power plant, let’s do it and let’s find another project that benefits the city," Troy Harp told KSHB 41 Miami County Reporter Ryan Gamboa on Thursday.

Gamboa was the first to report on the Osawatomie data center in Miami County, starting back in early 2026.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Jacob Ginsberg

Jacob Ginsburg expressed his concerns with the project and hasn't been sold on the claimed benefits.

"They're willing to sell out people for a data center. Between light pollution, water consumption [and] electricity, I'm worried about my utility bills," said Jacob Ginsberg, an Osawatomie neighbor, told KSHB 41 in February. "It's gonna be like living next to [the] Chiefs stadium with it being lit up all the time."

The original pre-development agreement states that the data center will create jobs during the construction phases and will create upwards of 90 full-time jobs upon completion.

Will Shaw/KSHB Osawatomie Data Center Pushback

RELATED | Preliminary renderings revealed for potential $1B Miami County data center project

Alcove Development wrote in the press release, "All new transmission infrastructure, substation upgrades, and any generation capacity required to serve the Project Catalyst campus will be funded entirely by the project —preventing Osawatomie residents or existing Evergy customers from covering that cost."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Residents in Osawatomie, Kansas are responding to a pre-development agreement for a $1 billion data center.

Additionally, Project Catalyst will use a full air-cooled data center design with high-density cooling technology.

The air-conditioned facility is expected to lessen water demands, according to the developer. The press release states that the day-to-day water usage will be limited to restrooms and handwashing, comparable to a standard office building.

"The City of Osawatomie is excited about the opportunity this project represents for our community," said Mayor Nick Hampson in a statement. "We look forward to working with Alcove to ensure this development moves forward in a responsible way that benefits our residents and strengthens our city for the long term."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

Troy Harp, who spoke with KSHB 41 on Thursday night ahead of a lively city council meeting, vehemently opposes the data center project. He lives adjacent to the site and is concerned that the developer will use the natural gas pipeline on his property to tap it into a power station.

RELATED | How will KC's data center boom impact electric bills? Evergy discusses new load rate for large customers

"The ease and ability to do it in a small town is simple. They already have access to a gas line," Harp said. "Their own proposal in their meeting agenda talks about building and obtaining an easement for a natural gas power plant — there’s the gas lines right there. They are literally saying they are going to build that and tap into that."

Will Shaw/KSHB Troy Harp

Other neighbors like Lee Brewer told KSHB 41 that he wants the city to listen to their voices, claiming that if not, the voters will get their say in new leadership.

"I think we need a new city council after this. If we end up with a data center, it’s gonna hurt us so bad. I think we need a new city council," Brewer said on Thursday.

RELATED | Gardner neighbors overcome data center proposal; developer wanted tax breaks for project

Famed Yellowstone Actor and Miami County resident Mo Brings Plenty also shared his concerns during Thursday night's city council meeting, asking the council to do the right thing and listen to the community.

Will Shaw/KSHB Mo Brings Plenty speaks in opposition to a data center proposal in Osawatomie, Kansas.

"If these data centers are so safe, then why are the people who are investing in them putting them so far away from themselves?" Brings Plenty said. "I hope society wakes up, because data centers only exist because there are customers — if there are no customers, then we don’t have to worry about data centers. So, it’s we the people who need to come to our senses. Yeah, we can be upset at some business or corporation that’s wanting to come in, but we are supporting that. But we have to do our part and say enough is enough."

The City of Osawatomie stated that a public town hall will take place, but no date has been announced yet.

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