2 neighbors injured, homes and cars damaged during exchange of gunfire in KCK barricade situation

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

A man barricaded inside a home exchanged gunfire with police Sunday night, injuring two neighbors and damaging several homes and cars on the 3400 block of North 40th Street.

911 dispatch received multiple reports of active gunfire in the 3400 block of North 40th Street at approximately 9:37 p.m., with residents reporting that homes and vehicles were being struck.

Several neighbors called police, including Sharon Castellanos, who initially thought the sounds were fireworks or an electrical issue and went outside to investigate.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Sharon Castellanos, neighbor across the street whose car and home were hit with bullets

Her Ring camera captured all eight minutes of the gunfire.

"We're really shocked by it,” Castellanos said, who was home with her roommate and boyfriend. “The time that we've been living here, nothing like that has ever happened. It's a really quiet neighborhood, so I'm just really sad that this took place.”

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officers arrived at 3428 North 40th Street at approximately 9:41 p.m. and immediately came under fire from inside the home.

Multiple officers discharged their firearms during the encounter.

Sharon Castellanos KCKPD officer squats behind a neighbor's car in response to a man shooting from his home across the street.

Castellanos said her house had seven bullet holes and her garage had two, including one that went all the way through.

Sharon Castellanos Bullet hole in Castellanos' garage.

"My car got hit twice. The bullets didn't go through, but it hit the taillight and kind of broke it," Castellanos said.

Gunfire continued from the residence into the surrounding neighborhood until approximately 10:02 p.m., when suspect Terry Lee Frye, 62, of KCK, exited the home and surrendered.

Frye was arrested without further incident and was not injured.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Window busted in the home the suspect was shooting out of.

However, two neighbors were injured.

One sustained a gunshot wound before police arrived and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The other sustained a minor injury while seeking cover and was also transported for medical treatment.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

"We've never lived through anything like that, so it's just really scary," Castellanos said.

KCKPD requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at approximately 10:25 p.m.

KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team then responded to the scene.

Once the investigation is complete, findings will be presented to the Wyandotte County District Attorney for review.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in KCK in the last week. The KBI is investigating both incidents.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—