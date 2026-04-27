KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Clergy and community organizers in Kansas City, Kansas, are calling on local authorities to address homelessness, affordable housing and rising property taxes.

The push for solutions is being led by groups like Churches United for Justice and leaders participating in the Nehemiah Action Assembly, an annual spring event where clergy address community injustices.

Monday's assembly focused on creating a housing trust fund and building a local shelter.

Clergy call on Kansas City, Kansas, leaders to fund affordable housing, address homelessness crisis

Rev. Ronald King, pastor of Mason Memorial Community Church, said housing in KCK costs about $1,000 a month.

According to Zillow, the average rent in KCK is around $1,400 a month.

King said the group has helped create a housing trust fund to help address homelessness and affordable housing, with a specific focus on seniors.

"There is literally a biblical mandate for God’s people to seek justice in the communities where they live," King said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Reverend Ronald King, pastor of Mason Memorial Community Church

King said the group wants to reverse an unsafe camping ordinance and gain access to the housing trust fund, which they've worked to secure money for.

He noted that last year’s event addressed aging in the community, something they’re still working on.

He also mentioned that KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman has helped decrease violence.

"We have an issue with people sleeping on the street," King said.

King said the consequences of high property taxes and rent put people in a tough position.

"All of a sudden, you have to choose between food, medical, utilities or living, and people can’t do that," King said. “Being poor is not a crime.”

Bryon Williams, lead organizer for Churches United for Justice, said a research action team worked to come up with solutions to the housing crisis.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Bryon Williams, lead organizer for Churches United for Justice

He said a third of the county is cost-burdened, meaning they spend a third of their income on housing, while others spend over 50%.

Williams wants to see that number lowered.

"Property taxes, homelessness and affordable housing just came up over and over and over again," Williams said.

Williams said the trust fund is funded through economic development projects like American Royal kickbacks and Tax Increment Financing.

He said the group wants to see mixed-use housing and development in the Quindaro and Northeast corridors.

"If you fund it, affordable housing happens," Williams said. "I have an uncle who’s been on the street for eight years. I have family members that have to live multiple people in one household just because rent is so high right here in Wyandotte County.”

Churches United for Justice, an ecumenical group founded in 2021, currently involves 10 churches.

King said the goal of Monday's event was to put these issues before community authorities and demand direct action.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Williams and King discuss Monday's event.

"If the people aren’t invited to the table, if the people’s concerns aren’t addressed, if the people have no way to say to those elected that this is what we’re really concerned about, then essentially, we’re ignored as a body of people," King said. "It does no good for us to say yes and then push it over to the side like we never said anything or didn’t deal with it at all.”

Williams said the organizing efforts have given the community a sense of purpose.

"It’s given people a way to activate and to share a voice and to say, ‘Hey, we can do something about this. We don’t have to just talk about it, stay sad and move on with our lives,’" Williams said.

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