Man pleads guilty to capital murder in death of Wyandotte County Deputy Elijah Ming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man charged in the 2025 death of Wyandotte County Deputy Elijah Ming pleaded guilty Tuesday to capital murder.

Shawn Harris was charged with capital murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. By pleading guilty to capital murder, the state dismissed the second charge.

Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for capital murder, per the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

Harris will be sentenced Dec. 18.

MORE COVERAGE | Deputy Elijah Ming

Ming was shot and killed on July 26, 2025, while responding to a call to assist a woman moving out of a residence. She said she had been threatened by Harris when her friends tried to help her.

When Ming and a KCK officer approached the door of the home, Harris opened fire.

Ming left behind a wife and a young son.

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