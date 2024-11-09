'KC baby': Fans packed CPKC Stadium as KC Current is one step closer to gold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans packed the house at CPKC Stadium Saturday morning to witness another win for the KC Current.

“It’s amazing, it’s so awesome to think we finally got to have a home playoff game for this team here in the city," said season ticket holder Cherie Gallagher.

The stadium was the sight of a red and teal sea as fans showed their support for the team, which has had a successful season so far.

“It's just so special and I'm so happy that so many different people have come behind it, both fans and the money supporting it around the city and just everybody really growing together and it's such a beautiful view," said Gallagher.

From the start to the final whistle, fans kept the stadium alive.

“You can hear the crowd. It's a great, resonant space. Everybody here is pumped. We're excited to be here," said Harper.

Harper who has quickly become a stadium favorite because of his teal-painted face and red beard said he's happy to see the women get recognition for their hard work on the field.

“I'm so excited to see women finally get a chance to shine, being athletic and being the athletes that they are," said Harper.

As the Current advances to face the number one team in the league, the Orlando Pride, fans are excited to continue supporting them every step of the way.

"When we win the championship, you know it'll just be a great way for our city to start off this inaugural season that we had here and really show That the team and all the fans and supporters around the city are happy to have this women's team here We're going to keep them around," said Gallagher.

