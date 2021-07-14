KC Chamber calls for police reform as part of new recommendations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following months of research, the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and the Civic Council released three recommendations related to policing practices from the the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The research included a series of 35 meetings, with 14 listening sessions with community groups, law enforcement, local prosecutors, national law enforcement and police oversight organizations and members of the KCMO Board of Police Commissioners.

The group initiated the study as the city continues to battle violent crime, which included breaking the homicide record in 2020 , and tension between protesters and police at the protests in response to George Floyd's murder in 2020, among other factors.

The three recommendations center around three points: how investigations into KCPD personnel are conducted, the ongoing legal between the Kansas City, Missouri and the Board of Police Commissioners and working to add diverse voices to the BOPC upon a vacant seat.

One concern is the fact that high-level employees in the department, including the Chief of Police, have access to details of complaints against department members very early in the process.

As a result, according to the groups, "the police chief is given an opportunity to disagree with OCC investigative findings prior to presentation to the BOPC."

The group recommends restructuring the review process to "employ industry best-practices, emphasizes transparency, is fully independent of the KCPD, and reports directly to the BOPC."

In May, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced two ordinances changing KCPD funding, which were passed by city council members the same day.

The ordinances shifted a portion of KCPD funding into a Community Services and Prevention Fund.

In response, the BOPC filed suit looking to overturn the ordinances and there's been a back-and-forth among city leaders who disagree with the ordinance.

The group says this ongoing litigation "wastes valuable time and energy that could better be used to shore up police resources and improve processes."

They agree that KCMO should have control of the department funding, but say conversation between city leaders and the BOPC is needed.

"The KCMO City Council, BOPC, and KCPD must immediately initiate open-minded and inclusive dialogue, that includes additional voices from the community, aimed at resolution as a best next step for improved KCMO public safety," the groups said in a press release.

Finally, the group recommends that when a BOPC member vacates their seat, it should consider replacing them with "members who reflect the racial, ethnic, and geographic diversity of the community KCPD serves."

