KC Current fans join pick-up game in D.C. before championship match

WASHINGTON D.C. — Just blocks away from Audi Field in Washington D.C. where the KC Current and Portland Thorns gear up for their championship match, fans gathers together for a pick-up soccer game.

Before the 7 p.m. CT main event packs in more than 20,000 fans from across the country, a KC Current community was found there looking to make connections.

“Every sport should have something where people can get together and play even if they are not at the top level,” said Jaiden Carolan, a fan. “I love the players. I used to play soccer myself and I really like watching.”

‘I rooted for Kansas City in the 2015 NWSL cup with(former KC Current and FC Kansas City player) Amy Rodriguez,” said Bonnie Carney.

The fans say this game is two very different teams coming together to battle.

“The Thorns are very much nuanced and all shiny and Kansas City comes in and gets it done,” said Lia Pate, a KC Current fan. “Kansas City is great story. From the bottom to the top. It just shows so much grit and determination they have.”

“Resilience is key,” said Carney. “I hope they win today the players deserve it.”

Current fans believe other NWSL fans are taking notice of the metro’s fandom of the team.

“Kansas City itself has such a great sports attitude but the way they are showing up is awesome,” Pate said. “A women’s team, that current of getting going. I mean just the buildings in KC lit up in teal, even the newscasters say let’s go current we don’t get that much in our city this is the standard we need to set.”