KC Mothers in Charge pays tribute to homicide victims through Day of Remembrance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 140 people in Kansas City have lost their lives to violence in 2023. Sunday, their families gathered for KC Mothers in Charge's National Day of Remembrance.

As the procession made its way south on Prospect Avenue, families clutched pictures of their late loved ones.

"It was going back to what happened at the beginning, so that's the thing that brought me out here — to feel comfort,” said Lavonne Tolefree, whose son, Darnell, was shot and killed in 2020.

It was a day to remember those taken too soon while calling on the community to take action.

With this year keeping pace to be one of the deadliest in Kansas City's history, those in attendance pleaded with KC to stop the violence.

"All I am asking my community: help us to help us. It is a community problem,” said Rosalyn Temple, founder and program director for KC Mothers in Charge.

Tolefree said more must be done for the community to feel empathy and understand what it's like "if it was their child that is gone."

Part of the day took place at the Spirit of Freedom Fountain. Prayers were lifted up and voices were joined in song as names of this year’s homicide victims were read off one by one, including the latest, which happenedjust hours before the ceremony.

