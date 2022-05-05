KC on the Clock: Officials discuss what fans can expect at NFL Draft in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In part three of a KSHB 41 News exclusive, anchors Dia Wall and Kevin Holmes sat down with several Kansas City, Missouri, officials to discuss a multitude of topics surrounding the upcoming NFL Draft in 2023.

This time around, they discussed what fans can look forward to when the NFL Draft arrives in KCMO.

According to Lucas, there will be something for everyone at the festivities surrounding the draft.

Lucas: There’s a lot of folks that want to know what is it like for somebody who, let’s say they just have a couple of bucks, and they’re just coming down to experience. I got to see that at some of the Super Bowls the Chiefs went to. I would talk Chiefs fans that say, ‘Hey I’m from Raytown. I just drove down and I’m just walking around all weekend right?' We want to make sure we have that experience, no matter your price point. And I think that’s how you can welcome 600 thousand fans, and we’ll be ready as a city to do so.

Wall: You know, it’s funny, you talk about the fans. That’s the biggest question that I have. And I think we’ve talked about it, the draft is free to attend, right? To come out to the experiences. That’s the family price point, as far as I’m concerned. But what I want to get from you all is what kind of role are local hotels and restaurants going to play? You know we love our Kansas City barbecue. What is the experience going to be for the average person sitting at home watching the news right now?

Donovan: I would start just building off the points the mayor just made. Like it’s trying to create experiences for every single level of fan, and we’re gonna have people drive here from Wyoming. We’re gonna have people who drive in from Raytown, and we’re gonna have people fly from LA and New York City. I would say one of the big benefits to that person who flies in from LA, like the shock of, wait I get on this trolley for free? And the guy in New York who rents a car and says, I can park in the plaza for free? It’s so foreign to them, right? Well, these are the advantages that Kansas City has to offer, having nothing to do with the draft. Celebrating barbecue, celebrating what’s special about Kansas City, celebrate tailgating. Celebrating what’s special about Arrowhead without being at Arrowhead. So, trying to create experiences that are unique to Kansas City, and celebrate those. Celebrate Union Station, World War One Museum. Things that are in the middle of this event that are rally special in this town. We have the opportunity to put that on a national stage.

Holmes: Is that the venue, Union Station?

Donovan: Yeah, I’m not breaking news here, am I?

Nelson: Well, no, you’re not. That’s what we pitched. And that’s certainly the focus. We are working through what the stage looks like and feels like, and there’s a weight limit in front of Union Station. So, we are working through all those details.

Wall: When the draft kicks off, what do you hope the feeling is? What’s the feeling for you guys?

Nelson: For me, I’m still in that pinch me feeling of, we’ve been every year. I’ve been to the draft in New York many years. I actually worked for the NFL at the draft. And I’ve been there in person every year. So, to think it’s coming to our city, I’m beyond excited. I know it’s a heavy lift between now and then. But I couldn’t be more proud that we’re going to host this is in 12 months.”

Donovan: And that’d be my real pride that we can be proud for a moment. Just that we were part of the team that brought this to the city and the benefits that it brings. It’s pretty cool.

Holmes: As we wrap up, any final thoughts as we are technically, "On The Clock’ now?"

Lucas: As a kid who grew up here, I know Kathy did too, just the excitement for the entire region. We get to share that Arrowhead experience. That Kansas City experience. We get to export that and what that could mean for this community for years, and years into the future is what I’m pumped about.

