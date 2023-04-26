Arizona Cardinals fan predicts trade as she heads to NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Experts believe that the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the third overall pick in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, could be the first team to make a big trade.

One Cardinals superfan, who’s traveling to the draft courtesy of her favorite team, thinks that’s likely too, and can’t wait to see it in person.

Susan Haluzan just watched the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in her home state of Arizona. And now, she's coming here.

"I've been to Missouri, but I haven't been to Kansas City,” Haluzan said. “I'm a big BBQ fan, and that's what everybody associates KC with, so I'll definitely be eating my heart out while I'm there."

Haluzan, like some of the other super-fans coming to the draft, has great seats, and she loves the draft.

"If you've ever watched the draft and you've seen some of these stories, they're just gut-wrenching, they get into the personal aspect of it, everyone's crying at home, they're really heart-wrenching stories,” Haluzan said. “You're just rooting for these guys to do well in the NFL."

The Cardinals already have a star quarterback in Kyler Murray, so they're a prime candidate to trade out of the top five. Team reporter Dani Sureck says that's still exciting for fans.

"I do think that there will still be excitement if they do decide to trade back,” Sureck said. “Getting more draft capital, and getting more players that will really help this team moving forward."

Haluzan expects that to happen too, and she wants to see a plan take shape for her squad.

"When we're on the clock I’m gonna be all eyes on what the Cardinals are doing,” Haluzan said. “I'm going to be judging our new GM just like everybody else.”

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 7.

