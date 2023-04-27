Closest barbecue restaurant to NFL Draft site prepares for rush

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Robert Tyson came to Kansas City, Missouri, for the 2023 NFL Draft from Philadelphia he wanted barbecue.

“I know barbecue is a big thing here in Kansas City, so it’s a must-try,” Tyson said.

He’s staying at a hotel connected to Crown Center through The Link, so his first stop for barbecue was Burnt End BBQ in the shopping mall.

“The wings were amazing, like that was my favorite thing,” said Tyson. “The wings were crispy, flavorful.”

Stephen “Smokey” Schwartz, the executive pit master at Burnt End BBQ, says the burnt ends separate their barbecue from other restaurants in Kansas City.

He’ll have the smoker at the restaurant - and the smokers at their Overland Park, Kansas, location - running 24 hours a day during the draft.

The restaurant expects a surge in customers. It’s opening earlier (10 a.m.) during the draft, and closing later (11 p.m.). It’ll serve grab-n-go options from a tent on Grand Boulevard and offer carry-out or dine-in service at the restaurant.

“It’s basically going to be three days of the [Chiefs Kingdom Champions] parade in a row,” said general manager Richard Hernandez. “We are the only barbecue restaurant in the eye of the hurricane.”

The restaurant will operate a shuttle from a church parking lot to Crown Center for its employees. Burnt End BBQ’s corporate owner, PB&J Restaurants, is temporarily relocating employees from other restaurants to the barbecue spot during the draft.

About five other barbecue restaurants will have pop-up booths inside the NFL Experience at the draft; even more will participate in a "Smoke Show" on April 29. Jack Stack’s location in the Freight House at 101 W. 22nd Street is also very close to the draft’s epicenter.

