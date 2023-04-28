Crowds keep energy for 2nd day of 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crowds continue to keep momentum on NFL Draft Day 2, filling the National World War 1 Museum and Memorial lawns.

“We got Cowboys, Packers, Minnesota, KC, home team,” said Kenneth Horton, who traveled for the draft.

All 32 teams can be found among the crowd — defined by jerseys, costumes and various accessories.

But besides fans, the draft grounds are also full of dreams.

"One day, I'm gonna be on that stage,” said Zane McCoy, Chiefs fan. “I want to make it to the league. Make big differences and just bring happiness to everybody."

Following the team's recent Super Bowl win, Chiefs fans are boldly displaying their KC pride. And with some local schools going virtual for the draft, area fans are capitalizing on the moment.

“It feels amazing because probably right now my class would be doing math, so I’m excited to not do math today,” said young Chiefs fan Graycelynn.

Despite a large showing of hometown fans, Chiefs Kingdom says the NFL Draft Experience embraces all teams. In fact, a group of 11 dads packed up a van full of 14 kids for the experience.

“We support all the teams,” Horton said. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime, so I couldn’t pass it up.”

