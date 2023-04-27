Houston Texans fans trucking in 18-wheeler to get to NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Houston Texans have the second pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and there's some uncertainty as to who they may take.

But that's not a concern for a super-fan couple coming to Kansas City for the draft, and for work.

Janelle Acevedo's husband drives an 18-wheeler. She travels with him, and handles his communication. This week, the rig is in Kansas City.

"We will be traveling in our 18-wheeler with our three dogs in tow," Acevedo said. “You know KC is always having freight come in, especially from Houston, it's not too long of a drive for us, so we said, why not head on out to the draft?"

RELATED | 2023 NFL Draft Kansas City fan guide

And as for accommodations?

"We'll most likely be staying at a truck stop in our truck,” Acevedo said. “We have two little bunks in the back, we have a crock pot, we have everything we need to make food, and you know get ready for the draft."

Acevedo and her husband arrived in Kansas City on Wednesday night, dreaming of a specific player.

"For pick No. 2, I am really hoping for Bryce Young from Alabama," Acevedo said.

A quarterback. Texans TV host Drew Dougherty says there's a good chance of that happening.

"I think the Texans are probably going to come out of this with one of those two quarterbacks; Bryce young or CJ Stroud," Dougherty said.

Thankfully the Acevedos are used to travel, because that's a long way to drive for something that might not happen.

"I'm gonna trust the process, and I'm gonna trust that Coach Ryans knows what he's doing," Acevedo said.

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

—