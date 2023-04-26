Kansas City bands excited to lead soundtrack of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has rich musical history and local bands are working to bring a part of that history to fans during the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, travelers coming in from the Kansas City International Airport got their first taste of the music staple in the city - Jazz.

“And I just thought it was coming through the sound system, just coming and flowing," said Jamaine Chrisholm, who was visiting Kansas City.

But during the NFL Draft, bands like Lost Wax will be in charge of the soundtrack on the stage.

“We need soundtracks to big deals in our lives," said Lyndsey Emmet, a singer with Lost Wax. "Having music on in the background makes it feel like there is a party going on.”

Elaina Paige Thomas helped design the choreography for Lost Wax.

“And they put me up for a challenge, because they are learning 200 songs for this opportunity," Thomas said.

Though it's not an easy assignment, Thomas said she was excited to be apart of it.

“We have amazing jazz roots right here in KC, so it’s an experience," she said. "The people coming in, including the NFL Draft they are going to have an amazing experience of what Kansas City has to offer. To not just other cities but to the world because we have amazing talent here and we are going to show off and show out.”

