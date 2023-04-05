KCATA ready for the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City is weeks away and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) says they're ready to move people around.

“There’s not going to be a significant amount of changes," explains KCATA Chief Operating Officer Chuck Ferguson.

According to Ferguson, unlike the Chiefs Championship parade, the draft will be spread out over several days and more manageable.

“We don’t anticipate robbing from Peter to pay Paul for this event like we did for the parade," said Ferguson.

The agency added a parking shuttle will operate during the draft that's similar to one that operated during the championship parade.

On RideKC's website, bus routes near Union Station like 27,47, and Main Max will be impacted by detours.

Ferguson said a passenger uptick is expected for the Main Max line and the agency will operate a "surge type of service."

"We’re going to have we call space buses parked strategically to enter into service once those passenger counts get significantly higher, so we don’t have too many people being passed because the bus is full.”

Ferguson added he heard from transit agencies in cities that previously hosted the draft like Las Vegas and Nashville for advice.

"They see more people on a regular Saturday in Vegas than they saw for the actual event," said Ferguson. “Nashville, the way it was set up there is also completely different."

As the city and KCATA prepare to welcome football fans to Kansas City, staffing is back to normal, “We have managed to hire almost a hundred bus operators over the last several months. So, we’re close to back to full staff to operate service right now," said Ferguson.