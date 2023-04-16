Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKC on the Clock

Actions

Nakia's Sweet Sinsations prepping to sprinkle something sweet on NFL Draft

Baker Nakia Glynn says she's prepared to rise to the occasion during the NFL Draft. "I’m getting a huge opportunity,” Glynn said.
nakiasweets.png
Posted at 11:58 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 00:58:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baker Nakia Glynn says she's prepared to rise to the occasion during the NFL Draft.

"I’m getting a huge opportunity,” Glynn said.

Her business, Nakia’s Sweet Sensations, was designated as an approved vendor of the 2023 NFL Draft Business Connect Program, meaning Glynn can compete for contracts related to the event.

“I know that I can do it, but just wondering and anxious about who is going to call or when they are going to call,” Glynn said. "I have all this stuff on hand, so if I get that call, I’ll be ready for 'em.

She says her 14 years of experience in the kitchen are guiding her as she tests new creations ahead of the "huge opportunity."

“To be involved in it and have my name Nakia's Sweet Sinsations involved in such a big event, it’s such a wonderful honor," Glynn said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!