Nakia's Sweet Sinsations prepping to sprinkle something sweet on NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baker Nakia Glynn says she's prepared to rise to the occasion during the NFL Draft.

"I’m getting a huge opportunity,” Glynn said.

Her business, Nakia’s Sweet Sensations, was designated as an approved vendor of the 2023 NFL Draft Business Connect Program, meaning Glynn can compete for contracts related to the event.

“I know that I can do it, but just wondering and anxious about who is going to call or when they are going to call,” Glynn said. "I have all this stuff on hand, so if I get that call, I’ll be ready for 'em.

She says her 14 years of experience in the kitchen are guiding her as she tests new creations ahead of the "huge opportunity."

“To be involved in it and have my name Nakia's Sweet Sinsations involved in such a big event, it’s such a wonderful honor," Glynn said.

