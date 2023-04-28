'Surreal': Kansas City BBQ vendors at 2023 NFL Draft on cooking for crowds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You will find many amazing local restaurants serving food for fans at the NFL Draft Experience in Kansas City and of course that includes several of our city’s popular barbecue restaurants.

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively caught up with a few of the people making that delicious barbecue who say they have spent days cooking and even trying to catch some sleep on-site just to get ready to feed the crowds since great Kansas City BBQ takes time!

“This is life changing for so many small businesses in Kansas City to be a part of something like this. We don’t take it for granted,” said Terra Tennille with Chef J’s BBQ. “Right now we have pit masters lined up sleeping in their vehicles, in their places, so that people can be prepared for this.”

Brandon Simpson from Jazzy B’s says he hasn’t had much sleep this week but he’s excited for the second day of the draft. Not only is he loading up his smoker for the event, he says he played football in college.

“I love it. It’s surreal because I’m here, I made it to the draft 30 years later you know! Instead though, we get to feed the masses and show everybody what Kansas City BBQ is and introduce them to Jazzy B’s so it’s fun,” he said. “For Kansas City to host something with this magnitude, it’s happening and we’re a part of it.”

On Saturday, you’ll find the Kansas City Smoke Show at the NFL Draft Experience which will include a day full of local BBQ competition!

