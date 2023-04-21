Swope Health to provide fans free COVID-19 vaccine at 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of football players will watch the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, hoping for their shot at stardom.

For those in attendance, they’ll also be able to get their shot ... of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Swope Health plans to stage its medical mobile unit on the south lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial, right in the heart of the 2023 NFL Draft Fan Experience.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29, fans aged 12 and older will be able to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster shot.

The location is made possible through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ “We Can Do This” campaign.

“The COVID-19 vaccine enables us to keep infection rates low, prevent the transmission of the virus, and protect the most vulnerable in our communities,” Swope Health Chief Health Officer Naiomi Jamal said Friday in a release. “It also allows us the chance to have in-person community events, such as the one we’re eagerly anticipating in Kansas City.

“We are excited to take part in this historic moment, while serving the public in the ongoing effort to keep everyone safe against the virus."

More information about the NFL Draft Experience is available online.

