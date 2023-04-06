Visit KC: 'quick, easy’ transportation options available during 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visitors looking to plan their route to the 2023 NFL Draft have an abundance of “quick and easy” transportation options whether they plan to walk, drive or utilize public transportation, according to Visit KC.

Visit KC released an updated list of options Thursday, three weeks ahead of the event.

Parking will be available along the existing route of the KC Streetcar as well as RideKC bus routes. Vehicles must park within the white lines and are never allowed to park on the streetcar tracks.

Starting Wednesday, April 26, the streetcar will not provide service to the Union Station stop.

Instead, riders will exit at the Crossroads stop at 19th and Main streets. Attendees can then walk to Union Station using Grand Boulevard, as access to Main Street south of 20th Street is unavailable during the Draft.

From Thursday through Saturday, the streetcar will run at the following times:

Thursday, Friday

6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday

7 a.m. to 2 a.m.



RideKC expects an increase in riders on the bus service’s MAX line. Riders can exit at 29th Street to access Main Entry 1.

Other transportation options include free park-and-ride services available from the West Bottoms Garage, which require pre-booking, and/or being dropped off by a rideshare at the curb of East 27th Terrace, near Main Entry 1.

Entry 3 on East Pershing Road, outside of the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, will serve as the accessibility entrance. NFL Draft Mobility Assistance Program can be accessed via 888-745-1455 or nfldraftmobility@gmail.com.

Visit KC reports transportation details are likely to “evolve as we get closer to the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Any updates will be shared HERE and pre-established road closures surrounding Union Station can be found HERE.

—

