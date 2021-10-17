KC Pet Project takes in more than 450 pets over 10-day span

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, KC Pet Project announced they had taken 469 dogs and cats in a 10-day span.

This is adding to the fact the shelter has been full most of the summer and are getting an average of 40-60 pets a day.

The organization is also assisting with a large scale-cat situation. On Friday, they had removed 21 cats.

The organization has a few explanations on why so many pets are at the shelter.

"We are seeing more owner surrender than we ever have before," Tori Fugate, chief communications officer at KC Pet Project said. "So, our owner surrender numbers are up 50% than what they were last year. On top of that, we are seeing more stray pets come in. We have had a kitten season unlike anything we have seen before. In the first 10 months, we have taken in more animals than we did in the entire year last year."

KC Pet Project is on track on taking in well over 13,000 pets this year. Normally, they take in between 10,000-11,000.

They hope more people will starting adopting and fostering.

"We are desperate for foster families right now to especially help us take in big dogs and adult cats. Those are the two biggest needs right now,” Fugate said.