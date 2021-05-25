KC police commissioners vote to explore litigation against police funding reform

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During Monday's Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners closed executive session , commissioners voted 3-1 to establish a committee that will explore a potential lawsuit preventing recently enacted police funding reform.

According to notes from the meeting provided by police, commissioner Nathan Garrett made a motion to start a lawsuit process that included the formation of a committee to determine what that lawsuit might look like.

Commissioners Garrett, Cathy Dean and Dan Wagner all voted to move forward with the lawsuit. Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, who introduced the police funding reform last week , voted against pursing a lawsuit.

Commissioner Mark Tolbert had an “excused absence.”

The threat of a lawsuit over the police funding reform gained traction last Friday when Garrett told 41 Action News anchor Caitlin Knute that he was prepared to evaluate all options .

It wasn’t immediately clear the timeline the BOPC lawsuit subcommittee would use in filing any legal action.