KC shops hope for continued Swiftie support ahead of Chiefs' playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Swifties spotted a No. 87 ring on the hand of Taylor Swift during the AFC Championship last year, the lives of everyone at EB and Co. changed.

“Definitely turned everything upside down in the best way possible,” said Emily Bordner, EB and Co. owner.

Bordner said her company worked tirelessly to keep their items in stock during the Chiefs' championship run and in the months that followed.

She said sales rose 40% by the end of the year, a number that still shocks her.

“Every aspect of my business has changed," she said. "And my personal life, too. We were able to buy our dream house, which is really exciting. So I hope to thank Taylor in person one day. Give her a hug. That’s on my bucket list of life.”

Bordner said they’ve continued to invest in the business and the people who help her run it. She said some employees got significant raises thanks to the growth Swift kickstarted.

“It’s really pushing us to think about what we want to do next,” she said. “And totally going in different avenues we didn’t consider before.”

Bordner said their best-selling item this year has been a pair of Taylor and Travis earrings .

