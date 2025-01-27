KC Streetcar downtown service temporarily suspended starting Monday, Jan. 27

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Monday, Jan. 27, KC Streetcar downtown service will be temporarily suspended for two weeks.

The Streetcar Authority said the pause is needed to complete crucial construction work on the riverfront extension.

Crews will work to connect the extension tracks to the existing downtown route. While that is happening, RideKC buses will run in place of the streetcar along the route during normal operating hours.

See below for the detailed "Streetcar Link" route, and note that the stop at Third Street and Grand Boulevard will also be closed for two weeks.

There are also road closures drivers should be aware of. From now until the end of April, Grand Boulevard from Second to Third is closed.

Starting Jan. 27, Third Street from Grand Boulevard to Walnut Street will also be closed.

Starting at the end of February, the Grand Boulevard viaduct will close through April so crews can finish track work there as well.

Businesses will still be accessible in the River Market area. Chinatown Food Market has a detour on Second Street due to its location in the middle of construction.

The riverfront extension is 50% done and has an estimated ride date of early 2026. Detailed construction work and detour maps are available here.

—