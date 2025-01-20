Phased construction to begin for KC Streetcar Riverfront extension; expect driver, rider impacts

KANSAS CITY, MO — Starting Monday, Jan. 20, phased construction will begin in the River Market area for the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension.

January 20, Grand Boulevard between 3rd and 2nd Streets will close until April 30. This is so demolition, track and platform construction can be done. It will eventually allow for the new route to connect to the downtown track.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Donna Mandelbaum, KC Streetcar Authority Spokesperson

“This will be a wonderful way to connect Kansas City's River, which is where the city was born from, connect better to the rest of the community by free public transit,” said KC Streetcar Authority spokesperson Donna Mandelbaum.

The following Monday, Jan. 27, streetcar service will be suspended for two weeks. During those two weeks, RideKC buses will run the streetcar route during normal hours. Third Street between Grand Blvd. and Walnut will also close. The construction will also temporarily close the stop at 3rd Street & Grand Blvd.

After breaking ground in March 2024, the project is 50% done.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Taylor Rippe, KC Streetcar Construction Spokesperson for the Riverfront Extension

“The one benefit we have on the riverfront is we have less driveways and businesses than Main Street, so we're able to move a little quicker,” said Taylor Rippe, communications spokesperson for KC Streetcar Construction - Riverfront Extension.

Business will remain open and there will still be access to City Market. One business impacted is Chinatown Food Market. It is located in the middle of the Grand Blvd closure.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Teresa Lo, manager at Chinatown Food Market

"We're just rolling with it, trying to do the best we can, because we just have to get through it and then we think it'll be bringing a lot of great changes and foot traffic, even more, foot traffic into our area. So we're really excited,” said Teresa Lo, manager for Chinatown Food Market.

Starting in late February, the Grand Blvd/Berkeley Parkway bridge will close to complete the final phase of track work.

Click here for maps of the closures.

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.