KC Streetcar Main Street Extension draws praise from riders after first month of service

Kansas City Streetcar riders are embracing the new Main Street extension that opened almost a month ago.

The 3.5-mile southern extension now connects riders from the River Market all the way to the University of Missouri-Kansas City, with several stops stretching through Midtown and the Country Club Plaza.

The free service runs every 10 to 12 minutes, making it an attractive alternative to traditional bus transportation.

KSHB 41 News reporter La'Nita Brooks met Patrick Duff at our Let's Talk Midtown event. Duff has become a regular rider since the extension opened.

"I'm like, hey, if there's a stop this close to where I live and this close to where I work, I'm going to ride this thing once it starts," Duff said.

He uses the streetcar for both work commutes and casual trips.

"It feels like it sort of opened up access to the city," Duff said.

On Wednesday, the streetcar was packed with riders taking advantage of the expanded route. Tiara and her family were among those using the service to reach their destination.

"Yes, we like riding," Tiara said. "So we're on our way to Union Station and then Kaleidoscope."

Riders say they appreciate the streetcar's reliability and ease of use compared to other public transportation options.

"It's really easy to get on, and it's great that it comes every 10-12 minutes because I don't have to hustle and bustle the way I have to do for a bus stop," one commuter said.

For some passengers, the streetcar holds special significance. Friedmann Icher celebrated becoming a U.S. citizen by riding the new extension, connecting his experience to his German heritage.

"Two hours ago, I became a U.S. citizen, and one of our celebrations of that is riding the streetcar because in Germany, there are streetcars all over the place," Icher said. “It just feels like home. It’s wonderful."

