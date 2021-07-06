Watch
KCFD attributes some of Sunday's 23 fires to fireworks

Matt Reeb/KSHB
Two people were displaced when a home caught fire around 4 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, on Lenox Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 12:42:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department attributes at least some of the 23 fires it responded to overnight Sunday to fireworks.

A KCFD spokesperson said at least five fires were sparked by fireworks this Fourth of July.

Fifteen of the fires firefighters responded to were trash and dumpster fires, likely caused by improper disposal of fireworks, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the remaining three fires is unknown.

Two people were displaced as a result of one of the fires Sunday night, though it's unclear if that fire was fireworks-related.

It's also unclear if anyone was injured in the fires.

The University of Kansas Health System, however, reported Monday doctors there had treated 20 patients for fireworks injuries.

