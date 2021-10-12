KCFD marks six-year anniversary of Leggio, Mesh deaths in line of duty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It has been six years since Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters Larry Leggio and John Mesh died battling a blaze intentionally set inside a nail salon in the 2600 block of Independence Avenue.

Leggio, a 17-year KCFD veteran, and Mesh, a 13-year veteran with the department, were killed when the side of the building collapsed on Oct. 12, 2015.

KCFD honored Mesh and Leggio with a memorial post Tuesday on its Facebook page: “We remember the sacrifice of John V. Mesh and Larry Leggio. We will Never Forget the service they gave to this KCMOFireDept and to #KCMO.”

Leggio and Mesh grew up in the Northeast neighborhood where the fire occurred.

A permanent memorial plaque in honor of Mesh and Leggio was placed at the site in 2016.

KCFD also reviewed and altered its policies for communicating collapse-zone declarations among other recommendations made by an investigative panel after the line-of-duty deaths.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health also made a series of recommendations as part of a 74-page report , which included input from the Mesh and Leggio families.

The plaque originally was placed as the Kansas City Museum as part of an exhibit, “In the Line of Duty: A History of the Kansas City Fire Department,” before being installed at building site.

Mesh and Leggio died during the Kansas City Royals’ 2015 playoffs run, which culminated in a World Series title. The team honored their sacrifice throughout the postseason.

A public memorial service for Leggio and Mesh took place at the former Sprint Center.

Thu Hong Nguyen was convicted in July 2018 of two counts each of second-degree murder, first-degree arson and second-degree assault for starting the fire as part of an insurance scam.

Two other KCFD firefighters were injured in the fire.

Nguyen was sentenced to 74 years in prison by a Jackson County judge.

She had a history of buying nail salons, which later burned in fire or suffered another catastrophe that netted her a profit from insurance payments. That includes “a ransacking burglary” at a Grandview nail salon in June 2011 and a fire at a Lee’s Summit nail salon in July 2013.