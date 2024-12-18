KCI expects over half a million travelers for winter holiday season, on par with previous years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmas is exactly one week away.

Over the next several days, people will be traveling through the Kansas City International Airport (KCI) to their holiday destination.

The airport on Wednesday afternoon was calm and security lines only had a handful of people flowing through to TSA.

It won't be slow as the weekend before the holiday approaches.

Justin Meyer, deputy director of KCI's Aviation Department, said the airport expects more than half a million passengers within a two week period.

"The demand floats around specific days. Thanksgiving is really interesting because demand is right around peak periods — this one as well," Meyer said. "The last two weeks we'll see a lot of travel with people traveling for Christmas, Hanukkah and the new year."

While KCI will be busy, they'll have plenty of parking available.

Airport officials have been making sure there's enough staffing to manage arrival traffic flow.

Everyone has a different reason for traveling, whether it's to see family, loved ones and friends.

"Just to see those family reunions happening — we saw some soldiers coming home, getting to see their family for the first time in a long time; that's just really special to be part of that," Meyer said.

That's even more reason even more reason to make sure you aren't late and miss your flight.

"Double check everything," Meyer said. "Make sure you have your passport, your drivers license, know where that is the morning before you go the airport. Download your airline's app if they have one so you know about delays and changes."

