KCI passengers still trying to reach their destinations after blizzard caused cancellations, delays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some passengers were finally able to reach their destinations at the Kansas City International Airport after severe winter weather canceled countless flights, leaving some passengers stranded at the airport since Saturday night. Even the Kansas City Chiefs were caught up in the weather, when the team was delayed on the tarmac for hours before taking off to Denver to play the Broncos.

As of late Monday afternoon, most flights were restored, with some cancellations and delays, as Kansas City prepares for a week of brutal cold weather in the wake of the ice and snow. An airport spokesperson is still suggesting passengers arrive at the airport earlier than usual for their flights.

"We're supposed to go back to Orlando this weekend, but because of the storm, we were obviously stuck here,” KCI passenger Catie Som said.

Catie Som's travel plans didn't take off quite like she'd thought this weekend.

"It was scary, very slippery, saw a lot of cars in the ditches and just decided to find the nearest hotel and re-book for a better day,” she said.

She and her family spent two nights in a hotel until they could safely find a flight home.

Many Chiefs fans like Joe Streepy were finally making their way back to Kansas City from Denver, too.

"Game was cold, freezing, but still really fun," Streepy said. "Denver crowd was ramped up. We gave it to 'em, but at the end of the day, hey, at least I got to see them play. It (the canceled flight) didn't help, let's just say that much. I've got a 16-month-old at home with a wife that's in med school who needs to study. So, I've got to get home. It was just frustrating."

While these passengers weren't among the ones who had to sleep at the airport, they're still braving the weather in their own way.

"Now that we're here, it's very smack you in the face, it's cold,” passenger Chynna Robinson said.

For Som, it's a chance to show her Florida-raised children a taste of the Midwest.

"I grew up in Wisconsin, so this is OK," Som said. "The kids were super excited to see snow."

And something all these passengers have come to know?

Even in a winter storm, you can choose to find the silver lining.

"Kids are having a great time, it's a little more family time,” Som said.