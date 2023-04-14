KCK fire chief to resign, ending tenure that featured rocky relationship with union members

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Chief Michael Callahan will resign from the department on April 28, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, said Friday.

Callahan submitted his resignation letter on Thursday.

During his tenure with KCKFD, Callahan had a rocky relationship with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 64, the union that represents the department's firefighters.

In 2020, IAFF Local 64 called for Callahan to be fired or to resign because he lived in Prairie Village.

The union argued Callahan was breaking the rules of the Unified Government, which doesn't allow employees to live outside of Wyandotte County.

Just a few months later, IAFF Local 64 voted "no confidence" in Callahan.

The union said Callahan was slow to respond to problems in the department and that was hurting morale among firefighters.

The problems continued last June when union members protested working conditions and said it was impacting public safety.

Union members were concerned with response times and resource allocations.

At the protest, union members called for Unified Government to investigate KCKFD's administration.

Union members also voted "no confidence" in Callahan for the second year in a row.

A week after the protest, IAFF local 64 threatened legal actio n against KCKFD and the Unified Government.

The union accused Callahan of violating firefighters' first amendment rights for protesting.

Callahan joined the department in 2018 after serving with the Chicago Fire Department.

