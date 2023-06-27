KCK Police distributing free anti-theft wheel locks to Kia owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Police say they will start distributing free anti-theft wheel locks to Kia owners.

You can qualify for a free wheel lock if you live in Kansas City, Kansas and own any of these Kia models:

Forte: 2011-2021

K5: 2021-2022

Optima: 2011-2020

Rio: 2011-2021

Sedona: 2011-2021

Seltos: 2021-2022

Soul: 2010-2022

Sorento: 2011-2022

Sportage: 2011-2022

You need to bring your driver's license or other proof of address, like a utility bill or rental contract, and your current vehicle registration to get one.

Here's where you can pick one up:

South Patrol Report Desk, 2200 Metropolitan Avenue. Pick one up during regular desk hours of 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., 7 days a week.

East Patrol Report Desk, 849 N. 47th Street. Pick one up during regular report desk hours of 6:45 a.m. - 10 p.m., 7 days a week.

KCKPD Headquarters, 700 Minnesota Avenue. Stop at the Records Department Window from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.