KCK police officer cleared of wrongdoing after video raised concerns about his behavior

<p>KCK Police Department</p>
Posted at 8:07 PM, Apr 11, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said in a statement Monday night one of its officers has been cleared of wrongdoing during a call for service captured on video.

"On January 23, 2023, the KCKPD initiated an internal affairs investigation stemming from a widely viewed videotaped interaction between one of our officers and a resident during a call for service," KCKPD said a news release.

Concerns about the officer's medical condition surfaced after release of the video.

The department said at the time its investigation would include a "fit-for-duty evaluation."

The officer passed the examination done by several medical professionals, according to the department's statement.

"It is important to note that residents featured in the video did not file a formal complaint and refused to cooperate with the investigation," KCKPD said in a statement.

KSHB 41 did not link to the video after the incident because the television station did not receive permission to use the video.


