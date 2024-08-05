KCMO activists say Monday's early morning violence makes it more important to vote this election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire killed one and injured several others in a shooting early Monday morning in Kansas City.

A police department spokesperson said people gathered near East 70th Street and Prospect Avenue before shots were fired.

"This is just a reminder of the deficiency in which this system is operating,” Lamar Vickers said.

Vickers shared his thoughts at a public forum Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse which focused on solutions to gun violence.

KSHB 41 News staff Lamar Vickers

Vickers was among the few people who came to the meeting.

"Lack of consequences is the biggest deterrent in our community,” Vickers said.

He said the latest violence makes Tuesday's primary election even more important.

Jackson County voters will narrow the primary candidate field to two in the prosecutor's race.

"When the Chiefs parade happened, they found out in two days not only who did it, but they found out who sold them the gun,” he said. "If your investigation ability is that good, why can't we find out what's going on last night?"

That's a feeling Rosilyn Temple, KC Mothers in Charge founder, knows well.

"Here I still stand, 13 years, and my son's homicide is still unsolved,” Temple said. “That tells you a lot."

KSHB 41 News staff Rosilyn Temple

It's why she knows Tuesday's election will mean a lot for Jackson County's future.

"When people are hanging out, when businesses close, anytime in the morning just hanging out, you're bound for trouble to happen," Temple said.

It’s also why she hopes voters will keep this in mind at the polls.

"We've got to have somebody who is strong, who is going to stand up and make some change."

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers issues surrounding health care costs. If you have a story idea, share it with Elyse by sending her an e-mail.