KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council approved a 30-day mask mandate extension for schools Thursday afternoon.

The extension was approved 9-1 and is set to end Jan. 1, 2022.

Last month, the KCMO mask ordinance was modified Nov. 4 to only require masks in schools as opposed to previous mandates requiring masks in most indoor settings.

Thursday’s extension comes as the Nov. 4 mandate was set to expire Dec. 2.