KCMO Councilman Brandon Ellington appealing municipal assault conviction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, City Councilman Brandon Ellington said that he is appealing his municipal assault conviction.

The councilman was found guilty of assault earlier this month by the KCMO Municipal Court. Ellington currently faces one year of probation and a $500 fine. He said in a tweet Friday that he was appealing the case.

"Case update..filing appeal..smh [shaking my head]," the tweet said.

Ellington is accused of poking a person in the chest multiple times in the 18th and Vine District in March 2021.