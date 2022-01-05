KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas says he plans to run for reelection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas told an audience on a Facebook chat Tuesday night, he plans to run for a second term as Kansas City's mayor.

“I like being mayor, I’m planning to run for reelection,” Lucas said during the community Facebook chat on Tuesday. “Look, I love Kansas City. I am proud to be from Kansas City, ya’ll have given me a dream job of mine.”

Lucas, who is battling COVID-19, revealed his reelection plans after a question about seeking higher office.

The mayor, elected in 2019 , has come under fire from the Fraternal Order of Police over KCMO Police Department funding and other department issues.

He reminded the audience he was instrumental in getting raises for department members and wants to help create solutions to the city's persistent violent crime problem .

KCPD Chief Rick Smith announced he would be retiring this year .

Lucas told the Facebook chat he hopes more information on the selection process for a new chief will come from the Jan. 25 Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

He wants to reveal what some of the things the board is looking for in the next chief, they plan a national search and he said he wants to find the best chief for the city.

During the Facebook chat, Lucas also said he and his family are feeling better. They tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

He also said he hoped the KCMO City Council would hear Thursday from the city's acting health department director on the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Lucas was born and raised in Kansas City and has lived here most of his life.

He served as the city's Third District At-Large Council member from 2015-19.