KCMO officials react to resurfaced calls for firing of officer with excessive force complaints

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners' first meeting of 2026 involved expressed concern from the community about a police officer.

Frustrations resurfaced at Tuesday's meeting as Ofc. Blayne Newton remains with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Community activists have shown up to police commissioner meetings over the years with the same message — terminate Newton's employment.

KSHB 41 has covered several stories, involving complaints, high settlement payouts and accusations of excessive force against Newton.

After a recent charging decision from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, the officer's name is back in front of the police commissioners' board.

Newton was involved in a fatal 2023 shooting near East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, where he shot and killed two people through a vehicle and injured another passenger while responding to a road-rage incident.

The prosecutor's office decided not to file criminal charges last week.

"To be clear, this office remains concerned about the circumstances of this shooting. Two parents and spouses were killed, and a young man was hurt," Prosecuting Attorney Melesa Johnson said in a news release. "Our determination that there is insufficient evidence to proceed with criminal charges should not be construed as an endorsement of the officer’s conduct, or a conclusion that the risks to human life were appropriately weighed or managed.”

Clinton Martins, a member of KCLEAP (KC Law Enforcement Accountability Project), asked the board to consider the officer's pattern of behavior.

"Blayne Newton has cost this city more than just the millions and millions of dollars for his reckless and negligent policing; he is the symptom of a larger problem with policing sanctioned abuse with impunity provided by this board," Martins said.

While the prosecutor's office chose not to file charges for the 2023 shooting, there was civil liability. In 2025, a judge approved a $3.5 million settlement for the family.

Another case resulted in a $65,000 settlement payout in 2022 for a woman who accused Newton of assault.

There is also a pending $10 million lawsuit for the family of Donnie Sanders. Sanders, who was unarmed, was killed by Newton during a traffic stop in 2020.

Newton has not been criminally charged following any of the above investigations.

Johnson's recent decision letter stated she "expressed serious concern about the officer’s pattern of behavior and its potential impact on other pending cases he’s involved in." She communicated those issues and concerns about his continued employment to KCPD leadership.

The previous administration, under former Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, recommended reconsideration of Newton's employment.

"He has been described as someone who does not de-escalate, but shoots and asks questions later," said Steve Young, co-founder of KCLEAP. "The question before this board is, 'Why is he still employed?' Accountability delayed is accountability denied. Fire Blayne Newton."

Newton had been on administrative leave, standard protocol when an officer is under investigation.

With the conclusion of the investigation, the community wanted the police board to hear their concerns again.

"Martin Luther King Jr. said the arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward justice. I am asking you to bend that arc toward accountability and away from injustice," Martins said.

KCMO Councilman Jonathan Duncan (6th District) made a post on X ahead of Tuesday's meeting, asking the community to show up and ask the commission why Newton remains on the force.

The Board of Police Commissioners has the power to terminate Newton's employment.

KSHB 41 in-depth reporter Alyssa Jackson took the complaints directly to elected officials after Tuesday's meeting.

"We know that keeping Blayne Newton on the force is costing taxpayers millions of dollars," Duncan said. "Police have put forth a budget $50 million over last year's budget — nearly $4 million is what they're requesting, but not holding officers costing us millions of dollars accountable."

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas declined to comment on Newton.

After the meeting, the mayor told Jackson he introduced an ordinance this month that would allow more involvement from the council and the city manager's office in settlement negotiations.

If passed, it will prevent larger payouts from impacting police operating funds in the budget.

"I think what I would say to [the] community, not just that we hear you, but we’re all fighting for change each and every day to make sure we have fewer incidents and see fewer lawsuits," Lucas said. "A goal of mine as mayor is to hopefully see fewer soon, but we are spending too darn much in legal settlements."

KCPD will not comment on disciplinary actions of any officers.

After prosecutors did not file charges against Newton in the most recent case, a KCPD spokesperson shared a statement:

"Today, the Jackson County Prosecutor announced her decision regarding the June 9, 2023, officer-involved shooting at 31st and Van Brunt that resulted in the death of two people and injury to a third. This outcome follows the Prosecutor’s independent review of the facts and evidence surrounding the incident.



"Any loss of any life is tragic, and we recognize the deep pain and emotions this decision may bring to the family, loved ones, and members of our community. Our thoughts remain with all those affected.



"The prosecuting attorney independently evaluates whether criminal charges are warranted under the law, and we respect the role and tremendous responsibility of that process. While the legal review has concluded, we understand that for many, the impact of this incident continues.



"We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and continuing to strengthen trust with our community."

Newton remains employed with the police department.

