KCMO officials say shutting down businesses running on improper licenses curbs crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, says its Public Safety Task Force is cracking down on crime and improving safety.

One recent example is when the city shut down Westport Media Collective, a recording studio near the intersection of Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard.

The studio was running without a proper license when a robbery there led to a shooting that left five injured on Oct. 9.

The city sent out a press release on Monday stating the city has seen a reduction in crime and nuisance since June, and it recognized the role the Public Safety Task Force has played in that statistic.

"Through dynamic collaboration with city departments and state and federal partners, the Task Force is actively reducing crime, ensuring compliance, and uplifting the quality of life for Kansas City residents," the press release said.

Joe Williamson took over the task force's director role in June.

“I think some of the biggest things are ensuring that businesses are operating in accordance with the rules and regulations," he said.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 315 Westport Road

Neighbors of Westport Media Collective — a recording studio at 315 Westport Road — made several complaints to the task force about unwanted activity at the business, according to the city.

“I assembled our team, we looked at this business, we looked at what permits, licenses would be required for it," Williamson said.

“We closed that business and let them know that they were not a legal business and could not operate until they got into compliance with city rules, ordinances and regulations," he continued.

The city says, while it doesn't like closing small businesses, it sees the closure of Westport Media Collective as a win for the Westport community.

"We got a lot of positive feedback from the businesses and the community over there," Williamson said.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB KCMO City Manager Brian Platt

KCMO City Manager Brian Platt says the city is looking at expanding the task force and adding resources.

"It's been tremendously successful, going out and holding businesses and others accountable for unwanted activity," Platt said.

