KCPD explains security plan for city's entertainment districts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after a deadly mass shooting in Westport , leaders with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department explained their safety plan in entertainment districts.

“The main goal with the contingent of officers we have in this plan isn’t enforcement — it’s more of a presence," a lead KCPD official explained Thursday while speaking during a KCMO City Council meeting.

Department leaders said in addition to officers, signs are located throughout Westport to alert crowds of cameras.

“Let people know that, 'Hey, there is cameras here for maybe a little bit of comfort to know or security,'" the official added. "Also to maybe deter some of the people, bad apples, that they want to do certain things.”

Officials told council members a big issue is getting enough people to do security jobs in the area.

“I do know the off-duty coordinator captain that’s over Westport for months had been working with Jackson County to try and get them to work off duty. We’ve had interest by one individual,” the official said.

KCPD reports there have been 32 calls for police assistance at Westport Ale House in 2022.

Councilmember Eric Bunch said more police and security is not the only solution.

“Make sure that we’re taking a public health approach to public safety and providing every opportunity for mental health access, conflict resolution and we need the state and federal government to help us out, too," Bunch said.

