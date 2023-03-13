Watch Now
KCPD vehicle struck at 18th, Lister

Officer's injuries non-life-threatening
Posted at 7:51 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 20:51:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department vehicle was struck shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 18th Street and Lister Avenue.

An officer inside a marked patrol vehicle was traveling eastbound on 18th when the collision with a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck occurred.

The truck was traveling northbound on Lister and failed to stop at a stop sign when the driver hit the KCPD vehicle.

After the accident, the Dodge fled the scene.

The officer was transported to an area hospital. They are in “stable condition” as the injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

