KCPD, Worlds of Fun help family of woman killed in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers and social service specialists asked the community to help support the family of Andrea Dean, who was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 13.

Donations poured in for the family, and Worlds of Fun leaders called and emailed the station to ask what the family needed, according to a KCPD Facebook post.

"Worlds of Fun opened their gates to the kids, their cousins and many family members to celebrate one of the boys' 8th birthday," according to the post. "Staff treated the family to lunch, birthday cake and gifts! The kids got to hang out with some Camp Snoopy characters and even had a dance off with them before hitting all the rides!"

Dean, 32, was a mother of three to a 9-year-old, 8-year-old and 5-year-old who say she was "the best mom in the world."

"Children should never have to spend a birthday without their parents, especially due to violence," the post said. "KCPD is so thankful for this community, and the selfless love they have shown these children and their family in such a difficult time."