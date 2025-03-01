KCPS urges voters to pass GO bond proposal of $474M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools is urging voters to pass a $474 million general obligation bond on April 8.

Yes for KC Kids, a political action committee formed last year in support of the bond, kicked off their campaign Saturday. With just a month until elections, they say it’s important to get the word out now more than ever.

Rita Cortes is a committee member.

“Pursuing a bond was identified as a priority,” Cortes said. “The yes campaign has really stepped in in the last six months to work with the community to seek endorsements in a really wide range of civic and community organizations; or organized labor.”

If approved, the bond would cost a taxpayer with an average home value of $200,000 approximately $19.32 a month in property tax. Every student and school in KCPS will benefit, as well as nine participating charter schools.

Parents say their children deserve better and so does the city.

“This is a Kansas City opportunity to really flood our babies with everything they need to be set up for success,” Parent Laura Palacios said.

The district plans to use the money to upgrade existing facilities and build two new schools, valued at about $136 million. Money from the bond would also go to updating HVAC systems, upgrades to safety and security, and improved space for learning.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who was in attendance, said this bond is an easy yes.

“The why on this is very simple,” Lucas said. “We haven’t kept up with the building repairs that we need. We haven’t kept up with surrounding districts all around the region. And so to me, this is an important why that says our kids deserve to learn in spaces that are just as nice as everyone else’s. Our teachers deserve to have equipment as good and as exceptional as everyone else’s.”

If passed, the bond would pay for much needed repairs and new buildings across the district, which parents say is long overdue.

“Last time we passed a bond to support our infrastructure was 1967,” Parent David Adler said. “In 1967, the Chiefs played in Super Bowl I. The Big Mac was first introduced. We have failed in supporting our kids and our school systems. And this is going to be critical for success in our school systems moving forward.”

