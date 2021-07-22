Kearney School District board appoints interim superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Todd White has been appointed interim superintendent of Kearney School District.

The district has been without a superintendent since former superintendent Matthew Miller resigned at the beginning of the month .

In March, Miller was issued a summons on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless imprudent driving after a crash in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

Miller refused a blood test at the crash scene and said he plans to contest the charges.

White was approved as interim Wednesday during the district board’s business meeting. He will start Aug. 2.

White was previously superintendent of Harrisonville School District, North Kansas City Schools and Blue Valley Schools.

“I’m excited to join the Bulldog family and help Kearney School District achieve its goals in the 2021-2022 academic year,” White said in a press release. “This is a great team and a great community. We’ve got the right game plan and we’re going to keep moving the ball forward and making gains.”

With White in position, the school board can now turn its attention to hiring a permanent replacement.

—