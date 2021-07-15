Kearney School District Superintendent resigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kearney School District announced Wednesday night Matthew Miller resigned as its superintendent.

Miller's resignation was effective July 1, according to the district's statement.

"In a little more than a month, nearly 3,600 of our children will be coming to our schools, ready to pursue their hopes and dreams," the district's announcement stated. "For their sake, our top priority is to ensure that teaching and learning continue uninterrupted. We must always be in a position to provide the world-class educational experience that every student needs and deserves."

Miller had been accused of suspicion of driving under the influence and careless and imprudent driving after a March 2021 traffic crash in Camden County. He refused to take a blood test after the crash near the Lake of the Ozarks.

He said at the time he intended to contest the charges.

The district Board of Education voiced its support for Miller following the incident. Board of Education President Mark Kelly said in a statement in March that Miller is a "good and decent man."

"We will trust the legal process to work and provide a conclusion to what has been cited," Kelly said. "While this issue is being investigated and resolved, we affirm our steadfast commitment to Dr. Miller as the leader of our school system."

No information was immediately available Wednesday night on the status of Miller's case.