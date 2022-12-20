Keep an eye on these routes to, from Kansas City as road conditions could impact Christmas travel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether hosting or traveling, many Kansas Citians could be affected by a winter storm set to move through the area Thursday.

The storm could impact a large swath of the Midwest, so we checked in with KSHB 41 Weather meteorologists Lindsey Anderson and Wes Peery to get their thoughts on travel conditions along popular routes to and from Kansas City.

THURSDAY:

Kansas City to Wichita/Oklahoma City/Dallas: KSHB 41 Meteorologist Lindsey Anderson recommends not traveling in the morning due to snowfall from Kansas City to Wichita. Snowfall will conclude in the afternoon. Blowing snow will be a factor throughout the day with winds blowing from north to south.

Kansas City to Denver: It is recommended to avoid making this trip due to high-level cross winds and extreme wind and cold.

Kansas City to Des Moines/Minneapolis: Snow will accumulate more than on other routes on this day. It is recommended to avoid this route due to extreme wind and cold.

Kansas City to Chicago: Snow will fall in the afternoon. It is recommended to avoid taking this route as well due to extreme wind and cold.

Kansas City to St Louis: It is recommended to avoid making this trip due to high-level cross winds and extreme wind and cold.

FRIDAY:

Watch out for blowing snow as really strong winds will blow from the north no matter what route you take.

Kansas City to Wichita/Oklahoma City/Dallas: One to two inches of snow will be on the ground from Kansas City to Wichita, with zero inches past Wichita.

Kansas City to Denver: One to two inches of snow will be on the ground.

Kansas City to Des Moines/Minneapolis: Three to six inches of snow will be on the ground and it is recommended to avoid this route.

Kansas City to Chicago: Snowfall will linger close to Chicago. Crosswinds will affect travel. Two to five inches of snow will be on the ground making travel difficult but not dangerous.

Kansas City to St. Louis: Two to four inches of snow will be on the ground making travel difficult but not dangerous.

