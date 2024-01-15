Keeping your car alive in freezing temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As temperatures continue to sit at or just below zero in the Kansas City area, families are eager to find fun indoor activities.

But if you’re going to hit the road, you’re going to want to prepare you and your car.

The more extreme the temperature, the more your car battery takes a hit. According to AAA, warning signs of a failing battery include:



Your car doesn’t start immediately or makes a clicking noise when it starts

Your headlights or interior lights are dim

You’ve had your car battery for more than three to five years

Triple A also said when temperatures drop, your battery needs more starting power. If the temperature is 0 degrees Fahrenheit, your car needs 2.1 times more power. If the temperature is minus -20 degrees Fahrenheit, your car needs 3.5 times more power.

If you're looking for a way to stay warm, without staying at home, we have you covered.

KSHB 41 compiled a list of various museums and nonprofits open for the whole family during the cold.